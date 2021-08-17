Temiskaming OPP respond to disturbance involving weapons

Joe O'Grady
Aug 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
On August 13, 2021 shortly after 10:30 a.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapon’s call on Wellington Street near Whitewood Avenue, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

Further investigation revealed that an individual was threatening people with a chain and metal object.

Police arrived a short time after and arrested the accused.  A search incident to arrest yielded a knife.

Shawn KING, a 47-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores, is charged with:

  • Causing a disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the Criminal Code(CC)
  • Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC (two counts)
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

None of the charges have been proven in court. The accused was held for a Bail Hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

