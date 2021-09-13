Temiskaming OPP to hold fundraiser

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with members of the Tri-Town Crime Stoppers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Boards, will be hosting a BBQ and Car Wash on Saturday September 18th to raise funds in support of the local Chapters.

The event will take place in the Temiskaming OPP Detachment parking lot on 300 Armstrong Street, New Liskeard from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The cost for the BBQ is $5 for a burger or hotdog, chips and a bottled water. Instead of setting a fee, the carwash will be on a donation basis. Any other contributions will also be accepted.

“Take a break from making lunch and plan to join us on September 18 for some good food and to show your support for these local organizations. For further information please contact Community Safety Officer Jennifer Smith of the Temiskaming OPP Detachment at: (705) 647-8400.”