Three more COVID cases resolved, no new cases reported

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting three more of the previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been resolved. They are also reporting no new cases.

That means the number of active cases in the district is down to four.

The health unit is also reporting that the number of vaccine doses administered stands at 6710.