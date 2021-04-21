Three new cases, one resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#152-154). One is in the central part and two are in the south part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is under investigation, one is a contact of a confirmed case, and one is related to a workplace outbreak. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. One case (#134) is resolved. There are now 22 active cases in the district.

The health unit is also reporting that 11,177 vaccine doses have been administered.