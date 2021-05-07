Three new cases; six resolved
Article content
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#193-195). The cases are in the central part of the district and are contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.
Despite the new cases, six others were declared resolved Friday, leaving the overall number of cases in Timiskaming is down to 10.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Three new cases; six resolved Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.