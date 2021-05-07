Three new cases; six resolved

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#193-195). The cases are in the central part of the district and are contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

Despite the new cases, six others were declared resolved Friday, leaving the overall number of cases in Timiskaming is down to 10.

