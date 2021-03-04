Three new confirmed cases

Total cases break the 100 mark

Brad Sherratt
Mar 04, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

The District of Timiskaming has surpassed an unfortunate milestone. The local Health Unit has announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 and with those new cases the district has surpassed 100 positive cases since the pandemic started last year.

All three new caes (#99-101) are in the north part of the district.

THU officials say “one case is linked to the Kirkland Lake Gold outbreak. All three cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.

“Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. Future cases linked to the Kirkland Lake Gold outbreak will be captured in our overall numbers and will not necessarily be identified in each bulletin.”

The district’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 24th, 2020

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers