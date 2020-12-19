Three new COVID cases in Kirkland Lake region

Article content continued

“The overall increase in cases over the past two weeks continues to be concerning,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “Having a case in a primary care setting does bring additional challenges, although I am very confident in the pre-planning the hospital has undertaken to prepare for a situation such as this.”

Conroy agreed, adding “hospital staff live in the communities we serve, and are at increasing risk of contracting the virus and bringing it into the workplace.”

As a result of the increasing risk factors in our area, including the recent outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence with one confirmed case of a TPR staff member, the district will move to the “Yellow-Protect” level on Monday. The Kirkland Lake hospital, meanwhile, will be implementing enhanced policies and protocols in accordance with its Pandemic Plan, which will include additional visitor restrictions.

“It’s important for our communities to know that our hospitals are always here to serve them and their health care needs. Our emergency department is always open and we continue to provide outpatient and surgical services,” said Chief of Staff, Dr. Mark Spiller.

The Health Unit urges everyone to continue to follow public health measures as the district prepares to enter the “yellow/protect” on Monday.

“I know COVID-19 is causing the holiday season to be very different this year, which is certainly difficult, but we need everyone to follow all recommendations and provincial orders to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Corneil.

There have now been 38 confirmed cases in Timiskaming since March, but the current list of 13 active is part of a second wave surge which continues to hammer Ontario harder than the first.

In the Northeast, there are 18 active cases in the North Bay region, eight in Sudbury and three in the Timmins region.