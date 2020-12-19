Three new COVID cases in Kirkland Lake region

Article content
COVID-19 continues to sink its teeth into Timiskaming, with three new cases in the north end of the district including a hospital worker at Kirkland and District Hospital.
The three new cases are all self isolating, the Timiskaming Health Unit said Saturday, adding it is working closely with the hospital and all Infection prevention and control measures are being followed.
“We realize there are community concerns when COVID-19 directly affects our hospitals like this,” said Blanche River Health President and CEO, Sean Conroy. “But I want to reassure people that we have implemented many infection control protocols that are designed to provide for safe patient and visitor interactions with our health care team, while also aiming to protect our own staff and inpatients to the greatest extent possible.”
There are now 13 active cases across the district, the highest ever since the highly contagious virus first struck at the end of March.