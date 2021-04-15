THU advising low-risk COVID explosure at Coleman Twp dump

Northern News staff
Apr 15, 2021  •  20 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

The Timiskaming Health Unit is advising of a potential low risk exposure to COVID-19 at the Coleman Township Municipal Dump, located at 506126 Ferguson Road, on Tuesday April 6 and Saturday April 10.

Anyone who visited the dump on these dates should self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms. If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested, call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers