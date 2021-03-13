Article content

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are advising residents against traveling out of the district and “strongly advising again strongly advising against travel to an area with more active cases of COVID-19, like Sudbury, which has just moved to the Grey – Lockdown zone of the Ontario COVID-19 framework.”

Officials point out travelling increases the chances of getting COVID and spreading it in the community.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. THU advising residents not to travel outside of district Back to video

They add “If you must travel for essential reasons, please visit the Government of Ontario’s website to see the COVID-19 restrictions in your destination: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions”

Officials are also reminding residents of the district that on Monday March 8th, the government of Ontario moved Timiskaming district to the Orange – Restrict category of the COVID-19 response framework.

They say “the provincial government’s approach is that once a district is put into a zone, the district remains there for a minimum of two weeks, unless the situation gets worse. A district can be moved to a more restrictive zone in the framework at any time. Thus far, it looks like our district is trending in the right direction so please keep following public health measures, especially social gathering restrictions! The province will re-valuate our district’s zone on Friday March 19.”