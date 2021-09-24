THU aids businesses who require proof of vaccination

As of September 22nd, patrons are required to show proof of vaccination when entering businesses in certain sectors. To support these businesses, the Timiskaming Health Unit has compiled a resource for workers responsible for checking patrons’ proof of vaccination. The resource can also help businesses with planning.

The support resource includes

 an FAQ addressing questions from local businesses,

 an entrance poster from the Government of Ontario,

 graphics from the Government of Ontario about how to check proof of vaccination and exemptions,

 an at-a-glance vaccination calendar showing the date by which patrons must be vaccinated, and

 an example medical exemption letter.

This resource was designed to compile all of the information that a worker checking proof of vaccination may need in one central location.

“We acknowledge the extra effort businesses have made during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that verifying proof of vaccination will add another step that businesses must take. We are sincerely grateful to the employers and workplaces who continue to keep their staff, customers, clients, and the community safe,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health the Timiskaming Health Unit.

Settings where patrons must be fully-vaccinated include indoor areas of restaurants, gyms, theatres and concert halls, casino and gaming establishments, and meeting and event spaces.

The resource is available on Timiskaming Health Unit’s workplace webpage and here.

Additionally, an extensive FAQ for businesses has been released by the Government of Ontario.