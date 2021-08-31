THU announces new COVID case

Brad Sherratt
Aug 31, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#210).

The case is in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

