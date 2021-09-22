THU announces two more new COVID cases

Northern News staff
Sep 22, 2021
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 (#217-218). One is in the south and one is in the central part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is linked to community exposure out of district and one is under investigation. Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

This is in addition to the 5 cases announced earlier today.

