THU answers COVID questions

Dr. Glenn Corneil the Acting Medical Officer of Health for Timiskaming addressed residents of the district Tuesday via social media regarding the topic of vaccinations.

The purpose of the address was to answer many questions about vaccinations that officials at the THU have received.

During his address Dr. Corneil stated it is the vaccines that “are going to allow us to control this pandemic.”

He said all the vaccines are extremely safe and highly effective.

Corneil stated after getting the first dose, people need to understand that it take about two weeks for the immune system to develop protection and even with the fist vaccination people need to continue public health guidelines.

Corneil also stressed that the vaccination cannot give you the virus and while some people can still get COVID-19 after being vaccinated the symptoms are much milder and in his words “the chances of being admitted to an ICU or dying is essentially eliminated.”

It should be noted all individuals 18 years of age and older in 2021 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be booked directly online at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or by calling 866-747-4305, ext. 6 or email covidvaccine@timiskaminghu.com