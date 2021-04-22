THU celebrates Earth Day
Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are celebrating Earth Day.
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated globally to support environmental protection and promote awareness of environmental issues in an effort to protect our planet.
According to the health unit “climate change poses a clear, present and growing threat to human health. However, transitioning to a low-carbon economy and taking action to protect against the impacts of climate change have immediate benefits to health.
“The environmental consequences of climate change such as extreme weather, extreme heat, and vectorborne disease will increasingly, directly and indirectly, impact the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of people in the Timiskaming district.
They go on to say “these are not the only impacts we are seeing, as many of the health effects of climate change are experienced indirectly, such as:
Food Security
- Food distribution is interrupted by extreme weather and the resulting infrastructure damage.
- Local and global food production is impacted by less predictable weather and increased risk of extreme heat and drought.
Mental Health
- Emotional distress over the loss of traditional land, food, and culture as a result of rapid environmental change.
- Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder following experiences with extreme environmental events.
Water Contamination
- Flooding and surface water runoff spread pollutants to waterways, leading to water-borne disease.
- Warming of nutrient-rich water produces ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms, which can cause gastrointestinal and respiratory problems if consumed.
The Timiskaming Health Unit is currently working to better understand the health impacts experienced by those living in the Timiskaming district by conducting a climate change and health vulnerability and adaptation assessment.
Assessing and prioritizing adaptation action within programs and services to lessen the community health impacts, while supporting ongoing community action to address climate change.
Enhancing existing programming that has co-benefits for climate change and health.
Here’s what you can do right now to improve your health and take climate action:
Learn more about how climate change is impacting your individual and community health, and what steps
you can take to protect yourself.
Take action to reduce your greenhouse gas emissions, by engaging in active transportation and consuming locally produced food.
Write to and speak with your elected officials, as well as your health care providers, about climate change and the ways it is impacting your health.