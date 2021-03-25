THU confirms four new COVID cases

Northern News staff
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming four new positive cases of COVID-19 (#123-126), two in the north part and two in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

Two cases are linked to an institutional outbreak, one case is a contact of a confirmed case outside of our district and the other is a contact of a confirmed case.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

