THU confirms two new cases

Mar 21, 2021
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#115-116) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is a confirmed contact of a positive case and the other is under investigation.

Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

