THU declares COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town

The Timiskaming Health Unit is declaring an outbreak at Extendicare Tri-Town in Haileybury after three staff tested positive as part of the provincial asymptomatic surveillance program.

THU Officials state “Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member.”

Officials add “the cases are currently under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with Temiskaming Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, and Ontario Health – North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“We are announcing an outbreak with three new cases today. Although we declared yesterday that our district had zero active COVID-19 cases, we know how quickly the situation can change,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “We are working with partners to make sure that all precautions are in place for resident and staff safety.”