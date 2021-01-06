THU declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake Extendicare

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake’s Extendicare as a single staff member has tested positive.

Health Unit Officials state “Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. The case is currently under investigation and the person is self-isolating.

Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with the Blanche River Health, Kirkland Lake location, the Ontario Ministry of Long Term Care, and Ontario Health – North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“Risk to staff and residents is deemed low at this time,” said Dr Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit.