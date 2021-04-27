THU declares work place outbreak in Earlton

Brad Sherratt
Apr 27, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Photo by Getty Images

The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared a workplace outbreak at Koch Farms in Earlton and advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who visited Koch Farms at 125364 Gravel Road between Sunday April 18 and Monday April 26 should self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms. If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested, call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.

