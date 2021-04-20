THU declares workplace outbreak in Earlton

Article content

Timiskaming Health Unit is declaring a workplace outbreak at Green Tractors in Earlton and advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who visited Green Tractors at 271429 Poupore Rd. between Monday April 12 and Monday April 19 should self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms. If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested, call the Timiskaming Health Unit for screening at 1-866-747-4305, extension 7.