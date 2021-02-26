THU moves forward with vaccination rollout plan
Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit say they are moving forward with their COVID vaccination plans.
In a media release officials say by the end of this week, long-term care residents in the district will have received both their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as immunization clinics continue across the district.
Official say “the Moderna vaccine was offered to all residents and uptake was very high, with more than 90% of long term care residents choosing to be immunized. To prevent vaccine waste of open vials, a few staff was also immunized. Ethical guidelines were used to prioritize which staff was offered a vaccine. Of all of the vaccine doses given to date, no Adverse Events Following Immunization (side effects) was reported.
“We were able to mobilize staff quickly at the end of January to ensure all residents of long-term care homes received their first dose,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Timiskaming Health Unit. “We are pleased to know that our most vulnerable residents are now protected against COVID-19.”
THU is also working with Temagami First Nation, who is holding clinics for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Adults in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities are part of Phase 1 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan. The timing of the vaccination clinic also considered when the ice road to Bear Island would be open.
Officials point out The government is leading the overall provincial COVID-19 immunization while each health unit is responsible for local implementation. Locally, plans are underway to immunize the next groups which include: staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high priority health care workers, Indigenous adults, adults 80+, and adult chronic home care patients. THU plans to achieve this by early April. However, the immunization schedule depends on vaccine supply. District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:
Continue practicing physical distancing
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces
Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face
Cough or sneeze into your elbow
Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household
Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas
Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an appointment for testing
Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place
Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.timiskaminghu.com and the Ontario Coronavirus website