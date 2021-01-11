THU officials address re-opening of schools

Article content

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit have received what they call “lots of interest and concerns about schools re-opening.” They say “it’s understandable that this is a challenging issue for families. School re-opening during lockdown is a provincial decision.”

They point out “a January 7th media release by the province identified two factors in reopening schools in northern Ontario.”

Northern Ontario students are not able to learn at home as effectively due to limited access to reliable Internet service, and provincial targeted testing done among students and staff in December 2020 confirmed that schools are not a significant source of transmission. The full provincial media release is available here.

“We are seeing a few other northern Health Units close schools in select communities with high rates of local transmission”, said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “At this time, our district’s case numbers do not support closing schools. We are closely following our numbers. If the situation in our district changes, we will take appropriate action.”