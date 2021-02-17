THU officials change category for COVID case number 91

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit has changed the exposure category of COVID case number 91 from “international travel” to “under investigation.” Officials say “Although the individual had travelled internationally, an investigation is ongoing to confirm whether international travel was the exposure category. Our website has been modified to reflect the ongoing investigation.” They also note the case has been resolved.

Meantime the Health Unit is clarifying how Variants of Concern are identified. THU officials point out “Identifying variants of concern is a two-phase approach. First, all positive COVID-19 swabs are run through a preliminary screen for variants. The timeline for this initial screen is generally about 24-72 hours, and the quick timeline makes it possible for health units to conduct enhanced contact tracing. The COVID-19 variant announced in Timiskaming district on February 6 tested positive for a variant during this initial screen.

“If indicated, COVID-19 swabs that have tested positive for a variant are run through a genomic sequencing test. This test determines the strain of the variant. This test has a much longer turnaround time and now takes about 1-3 weeks. Timiskaming Health Unit is awaiting confirmation regarding which variant strain was in our district.”