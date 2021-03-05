THU officials explain "Orange" designation

Health Unit officials say strengthened public health measures will come into effect in the district to help control the spread of COVID19 on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. These measures include screening of patrons across sectors, a reduction of the hours of opening and liquor sales in food establishments, reduced recreational program sizes, and changes to retail and personal care settings.

“Over the past 48 hours, the situation in our district has changed very quickly, causing the provincial government to move us from green to orange,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “It is imperative that everyone practice all public health measures and continue to be COVID smart. With our small population, it only takes a few cases for us to move zones and spread can easily be driven by social gatherings.”

Friday afternoon the Province placed the Timiskaming Health Unit in the Orange – Restrict category of the provincial COVID-19 response framework.

To become familiar with the new measures, owners and operators of businesses and organizations are required to read the framework and its accompanying regulation in order to determine what actions they must take to remain open.

Changes include but are not limited to:

Screening and maximum capacity

Screening of patrons is required across all sectors, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. Maximum capacity is 50 for most settings.

Social gatherings

Limits are 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Different gathering limits are in place for events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities and for weddings, funerals, and religious services.

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls. Reduce music volumes so that a normal conversation is possible. Venues must manage line-ups for patrons congregating outside by requiring a 2-meter distance and face coverings.

Bars and restaurants

There is now a strict limit of four patrons per table. Screening of patrons is required and the maximum number of patrons permitted is 50. All establishments must be closed between 10 pm and 5 am. Liquor may only be sold between 9 am and 9 pm. Strip clubs must be closed or may be permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar.

Sport and fitness facilities

Facilities are accessible by reservation only, and screening of patrons is required. Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes. No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian. Spacing between patrons must be three meters. A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes. Fitness classes are capped at 10 patrons indoors and 25 patrons outdoors. Contact information must be collected for everyone who enters the facility.

Personal care settings

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited. Sensory deprivation pods and adult venues closed.

For more information on COVID-19, visit Timiskaming Health Unit’s website, the Ontario Coronavirus website, and the Ontario COVID-19 response framework page.