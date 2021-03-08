THU officials report one case resolved
The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that one of the previous confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been resolved. According to data on the health unit’s website there are now 11 active cases in the district.
The data also shows to date 27,807 tested have been submitted within the district and there have been 1,230 vaccine doses administered.
