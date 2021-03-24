THU reminding residents of vaccine procedure

Article content

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit say they are experiencing a high volume of calls regarding vaccinations.

They would like to remind people that COVID-19 vaccine booking is for 75+ only and people need to use the online booking system: https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

They go on to say “eligible people should only call if they need help to book their appointments or are part of Phase 1 priority groups. Please do not call the COVID-19 vaccine booking line if you are not eligible as we do not have the capacity to return calls.”

As of Wednesday morning there are 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the district and almost 4000 vaccine doses have been administered.