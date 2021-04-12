THU reminds people health measures key to stopping spread of COVID

Article content

With Monday morning’s announcement that the district (at this moment) has no active cases of COVID-19, officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reminding everyone of the importance of following public health measures.

Current measures include leaving home only for essential reasons, gathering indoors only with members of your household (or with one other household if you live alone), and self-isolating if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

“In particular, we would like to remind everyone that close contacts of people who have COVID-19 must self-isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative test result,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

“This is due to the virus’ incubation period. Close contacts can become symptomatic and COVID-positive on day 14, despite having previous negative COVID-19 test results. Following public health measures, especially self-isolation requirements, is essential to keep cases low.”