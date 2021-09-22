THU reporting five new COVID cases

Northern News staff
Sep 22, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 (#212-216) in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

One case is a contact of a confirmed case outside our district and four are contacts of a positive. All individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

