THU reporting five new COVID cases
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 (#212-216) in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.
One case is a contact of a confirmed case outside our district and four are contacts of a positive. All individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
