THU reporting new COVID case

Northern News staff
Mar 13, 2021
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 in the south part of the district.

The case is a contact of a confirmed case from outside of the district and is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

