THU reporting one new case

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#128) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

THU officials are also reporting that 4,189 vaccine doses have been administered.

