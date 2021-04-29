THU reporting three new cases, one resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#178-180). One is in the central part and two are in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

The cases are contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

The health unit is also reporting one of the previous cases is now resolved and therefore the number of active cases in the district is 36.