THU reporting three new cases, one resolved

Northern News staff
Apr 29, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
FILE PHOTO: Transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
Photo by NIAID-RML /Handout via REUTERS

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#178-180). One is in the central part and two are in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

The cases are contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

The health unit is also reporting one of the previous cases is now resolved and therefore the number of active cases in the district is 36.

