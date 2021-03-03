THU reporting three new COVID cases

Northern News staff
Mar 03, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
COVID-19 - GETTY

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#96-98). One case is in the south part and two are in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

The cases are under investigation. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

There are now five active cases in the District.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers