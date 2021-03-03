Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#96-98). One case is in the south part and two are in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

The cases are under investigation. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. THU reporting three new COVID cases Back to video

There are now five active cases in the District.