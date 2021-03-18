THU reports another new case in north part of district

Northern News staff
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#109) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

The case is under investigation and the individual is hospitalized. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

