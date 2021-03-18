THU reports another new case in north part of district
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#109) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.
The case is under investigation and the individual is hospitalized. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
