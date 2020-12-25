THU reports five new COVID cases in Northern part of district

Dec 25, 2020
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming five new positive cases of COVID-19 (#52-56) in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

The exposure category for all five cases is “contact of a confirmed case”.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

There are now 23 active cases in Timiskaming.

