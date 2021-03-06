THU reports four new cases
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the north part of the district. All cases are contacts of confirmed cases and are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
