Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting an additional four new cases of COVID-19 which brings the total number to this point to 80.

A bulletin on the Health Unit’s website states “the Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming four new positive cases of COVID-19 (#77-#80) two in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming and two in the central part.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. THU reports four new COVID cases, one resolved Back to video

“The exposure category for all is “contact of a confirmed case”. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The Health Unit is also reporting one new resolved case, therefore the total number of active cases stands at 25.