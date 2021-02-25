THU reports new COVID case
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#93) in the southern part of the district of Timiskaming. The exposure category is community exposure out of district. The individual is self-isolating. No local contacts have been identified.
