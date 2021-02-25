THU reports new COVID case

Northern News staff
Feb 25, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#93) in the southern part of the district of Timiskaming. The exposure category is community exposure out of district. The individual is self-isolating. No local contacts have been identified.

