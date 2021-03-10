THU reports no new cases, one resolved

COVID-19 vaccination bookings have begun for adults 80 years and over

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting no new cases today and one more has been resolved. This leaves our current situation at 10 active cases in the district.

Health Unit officials also report that 1,535 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meantime COVID-19 vaccination bookings have begun for adults 80 years and over. Doctors and nurse practitioners will be booking appointments for their clients 80+. Your doctor will call you, so wait for their call to avoid overwhelming their phone lines.