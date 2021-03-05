THU reports one COVID case resolved
The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting one of the previously confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 has been resolved. Updated statistics from the health unit’s chart now shows seven active cases.
The chart also shows that to date 27,807 tests have been submitted in the district and 1,043 vaccine doses have been administered.
