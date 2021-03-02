THU reports one new case, one resolved

Northern News staff
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#95) in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming. The case is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Meantime the health unit is also reporting one of the previous cases is now resolved and therefore the total number of active cases in the district remains at two.

