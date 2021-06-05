THU reports one new COVID case
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 in the north part of the district.
This is a contact of a case from out of district. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
