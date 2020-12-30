THU reports one new, one probable COVID case

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit has announced one new positive case and one probable case* of COVID-19 (#71-72), one in the northern part and one in the central part of the District of Timiskaming.

Both cases are contacts of confirmed cases and both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

*A probable case is a person with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 who is a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who has not had a laboratory test.

The Health Unit also announced that four of the previous cases have been resolved so therefore the current active number of cases is holding at 23.