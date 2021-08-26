THU reports overdose numbers in district

According to officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit preliminary data in Timiskaming reports 51 suspected overdose cases having presented to hospital emergency rooms in 2020, with more overdoses not being reported, or being treated at home. At least 11 substance related deaths occurred in Timiskaming in 2020 and more than 2,387 across Ontario.

To bring attention to these sobering statistics the local health unit is promoting International Overdose Awareness Day which takes place on August 31st.

Officials say “the goals of this day are to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma of a drug-related death and spread the message that overdose death is preventable. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering the thousands of people who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.”

Officials go on to point out “an overdose means having more of a drug (or combination of drugs) than your body can cope with. Overdoses can be fatal or non-fatal and usually occur accidentally. To help in de-stigmatization, many have adopted the term poisoning or toxicity

“All drugs can cause an overdose, including alcohol and opioids. Accidental opioid-related overdose deaths have been a growing public health crisis. This crisis is driven by a combination of factors, including an increasingly toxic unregulated (‘street’) drug supply as well as barriers to access to harm reduction services and treatment.”

Naloxone or Narcan is a lifesaving drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose until the person can receive medical support. Free Naloxone kits are available at many locations in Timiskaming, including health unit offices and many local pharmacies.

Thwe Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) strongly encourages anyone who uses or knows someone who uses opioids to pick up a free Naloxone kit. Having Naloxone on hand, not using alone, and calling 911 when an overdose occurs can all help prevent overdose deaths.