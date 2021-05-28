THU reports three new cases but all resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#204-206). Two cases are in the north part of the district and one case is in the south part of the district of Timiskaming.

These cases were being monitored by other health units as they were all out of district during their period of contagiousness and the health unit was made aware of these individuals today (Friday). All three are considered resolved and no local contacts have been identified.

The health unit is also reporting that two of the previously confirmed cases are now resolved therefore as of Friday afternoon there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the District.