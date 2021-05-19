THU reports two new cases, one resolved

Brad Sherratt
May 19, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#201-202). The cases are in the north part of the district. One case is a contact of a confirmed case and the other is linked to an institutional outbreak out of district. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Health Unit officials are also reporting one of the previously confirmed cases has been resolved. Therefore the current number of active cases in the district is four.

