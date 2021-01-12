THU reports two new COVID cases

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#85-86). One case is in the southern part and one is in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

The cases are the contacts of a confirmed case. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing has already been completed and close contacts have been notified.

The health unit statistical chart now shows to date there have been 86 total cases, 80 of those have been resolved and the one deceased, which means there are now 5 active cases in the district.