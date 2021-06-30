Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are urging all youth age 12 years and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Article content

They say “although younger people who get COVID-19 often have milder symptoms, some children will have more severe disease and may be hospitalized. Being vaccinated also helps prevent the virus from spreading to family and friends and to people more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. The more people who are vaccinated, the sooner kids can get back to being kids.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. THU urging youth get vaccinated now Back to video

They go on to say youth aged 12 to 17 are encouraged to be fully immunized no later than August 22. Youth should get their first dose of the vaccine by early July to be able to receive their second dose in mid-August. This ensures that they can build immunity before their return to school, as it takes two weeks for a dose of the vaccine to take full effect.

“Full vaccination is the greatest protection a person can have against COVID-19 and its variants, including the Delta variant, and it is a key part of getting our young people back to school in the fall,” says Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for Timiskaming Health Unit. “More than half of eligible school-aged people in Timiskaming have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a great start for our communities and we are eager to see this number continue to rise.”

Officials stress “the vaccines are safe and effective. All new vaccines have to go through a very specific and scientifically strict process of testing and review. The reason that the COVID-19 vaccines were made so quickly is because governments, public health authorities, and manufacturers around the world made them a priority.