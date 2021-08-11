Thunderstorm watch in effect

Northern News staff
Aug 11, 2021
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kirkland Lake area.

Officials say “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.”

They add hazards could include wind gusts of 100 km/h and up to “ping pong ball size hail”.

