Thunderstorm watch issued

Northern News staff
Brigette Moore

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area.

Officials say “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The add the hazards could include wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.

