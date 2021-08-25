Article content

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Kirkland Lake area.

According to officials from Environment Canada “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening through midnight. Hazards include strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h.”

Thunderstorm watch remains in effect

They add “Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

“Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”